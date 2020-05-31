While many have been discussing the sad state of affairs and how little has been done for the migrant worker community in the country amid the Coronavirus pandemic, few have been getting up and doing something about it. Sonu Sood is one of the few, who has really made a difference in getting the migrant workers home.

The actor was invited by the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to Raj Bhavan. The Governor applauded and appreciated Sonu's efforts and gave him his full support.

Sonu Sood has been working relentlessly on getting migrant workers stranded in different parts of the country home. The actor who is being dubbed a 'real hero' by the citizens of India has set the ball rolling. Many Bollywood celebrities have since begun started trying to help the migrant workers seeing that Sonu Sood has made it a possibility.

The actor hasn't stopped his effort, even as he replies to numerous tweets every day trying to get each victim out of distress. The pandemic has left a huge scar on the population and has adversely impacted the migrant worker community in India.

Applauding his efforts Maharashtra's Governor called and invited him to the Raj Bhavan to applaud and discuss his efforts. Sonu Sood has been trying to get people home as well as get them food and water. The Governor's tweet read, "Film star @SonuSood called on at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai today. Shri Sood briefed about his ongoing work to help the migrant people to reach their home states and to provide them with food. Applauded his great work and assured him of his fullest support in these endeavours."

The crisis has given India new heroes to look up to as netizens continue to praise Sonu's efforts.