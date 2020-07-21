The controversial reality show Bigg Boss is gearing up to return with its 14th season soon. While it is being said that the creative team of Bigg Boss 14 has already begun to plan out the theme of the new season and other details, speculations regarding the list of contestants has started doing the rounds.

Even as ardent viewers eagerly wait for the makers to unveil the final list of participants, International Business Times, India, has exclusively learnt a few names who have been finalised to enter the madhouse.

A source close to the development has exclusively revealed the names of eight final contestants of Salman Khan show. Take a look:

Mishal Raheja: TV actor Mishal is popularly known for his portrayal of Dutta Bhau in Laagi Tujhse Lagan and as King Singh in hit show Kumkum Bhagya.

Sangita Ghosh: A popular face in the television industry, Sangita is better known for her role of Pammi in Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand. She has also hosted several award shows and television series including Nach Baliye. Sangita was recently seen in Divya Drishti as Pishachini.

Avinash Mukherjee: Avinash is best known for playing young Jagdish Singh (Jagya) is hugely popular show Balika Vadhu. He is currently seen in Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ke as Soham Singh.

Shireen Mirza: Shireen is known for her role as Simran Bhalla (Simmi) in Ekta Kapoor's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Jay Soni: Another popular face of the TV industry, Jay has been part of several shows like Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan, Sasural Genda Phool among others.



Nikhil Chinapa: Nikhil Chinapa needs no introduction. He has been associated with MTV India for decades now and has appeared in multiple television reality shows including Roadies and Splitsvilla.

Sugandha Mishra: Sugandha is a playback singer and television presenter. She had been part of The Kapil Sharma Show and was a contestant on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. She is also known for mimicking Lata Mangeshkar.

Onir: Onir was honoured with National Award for his film I Am. The popular director, producer and screenwriter is best known for his film My Brother Nikhil that dealt with same-sex marriage and AIDS.