Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki is one of the first TV shows to resume airing fresh episodes after a more than three-month-long gap due to coronavirus lockdown. The show that airs on Colors TV and stars Rubina Dilaik, Vivian Dsena in lead roles, is one among the top TV shows.

Breaking the stereotype of saas-bahu dramas on Indian television, Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki deals with a unique subject of transgenders. Also starring Kamya Punjabi and Jigyasa Singh in key roles, the show has aired more than 1000 episodes.

As fresh episodes get telecast to entertain viewers once again, here's a peek into the net worth of the lead cast.

Rubina Dilaik:

Rubina, who plays the lead role of Soumya, Harman Singh's first wife on the show, is a well-known face of the small screen. She made her television debut with Zee TV's Chotti Bahu (2008-2010) and had been part of several shows like Chotti Babu 2, Punar Vivah- Ek Nayi Umeed, Saas Bina Sasural and others. Rubina, who is married to actor Abhinav Shukla, reportedly charges Rs 50,000-60,000 per day for the shows.

According to a report in Republic World, Rubina has an estimated net worth of Rs 7.5 crores, which is calculated based on her earnings and assets - both movable and immovable.

Vivian Dsena:

Vivian, who plays the role of Harman Singh, is another popular name in the television industry. He made his small screen debut with Balaji Telefilms Kasamh Se where he played the supporting character. Vivian, however, is best remembered for his role in supernatural thriller Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and as RK in Madhubala.

As per the report, Vivian charges around Rs 60,000 per day for the show. The hunk, who is separated from wife and actress Vahbiz Dorabjee, has an estimated net worth of Rs 15 crores, which is calculated based on her earnings and assets - both movable and immovable.