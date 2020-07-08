With TV shoots resuming after a gap of three months, fans of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 are eagerly waiting for fresh episodes to be telecast soon. Moreover, the KZK2 team now has another member joining them - Karan Patel, who will be seen playing the important character of Mr Rishabh Bajaj. Patel has replaced Karan Singh Grover, who essayed the role earlier.

The makers of the show have already dropped Patel's look as Mr Bajaj in one of the latest promos and fans of the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor can't wait to see him play the challenging role. Fans are also excited to watch his chemistry with Erica Fernandes aka Prerna.

Coming to Grover, fans were in disbelief when he had announced his exit from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 within just four months of entering the show. Despite a much-hyped, dramatic entry as Mr Bajaj and having gained a lot of popularity, love and appreciation from fans across the globe, Grover was apparently not happy with his character and hence decided to take an exit. He, however, had said that the story of the new season was written in such a manner that Mr Bajaj's character had to end at this point.

Karan Patel net worth:

Patel has been an integral part of Balaji Telefilms. He has played important roles in hit shows like Kasturi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kasamh Se and of course Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. In YHM, Patel played the male lead role of Raman Bhalla for six long years and enjoys a crazy fan following. The actor also participated in the ongoing Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 (KKK10) but got evicted recently.

With such humongous popularity no wonder Patel charges a hefty paycheck for his roles. Rumour had it that the actor was the highest-paid contestant on KKK10. Another rumour that is doing the rounds is that amid the coronavirus pandemic, Patel has doubled his fees (Rs 3 lakh per episode) to play the role of Mr Bajaj. According to reports, Patel's net worth is estimated to be around $5million (Rs 37 crore).

Karan Singh Grover net worth:

According to multiple reports, Grover's net worth is estimated to be close to $2million (Rs 13.4 crore).

Grover started his career as a model and soon entered the TV industry with Ekta Kapoor's youth show Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi. He, however, became a youth icon with his role in hit show Dill Mill Gaye. His role in another hit show Qubool Hai also gained him a lot of appreciation. Grover has starred in Bollywood films like Alone and Hate Story 3 and made his digital debut with BOSS: Baap of Special Services last year. With Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Grover apparently became the highest-paid TV actor by charging a whopping Rs 3 lakhs per day.