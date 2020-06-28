Erica Fernandes has been in the news for her rumoured affair with her Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 co-star Parth Samthaan and with her Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi co-star Shaheer Shaikh in the past. However, in January, Erica had cleared the air about her love life when she posted a picture flaunting a diamond ring declaring her love to a mystery man.

The actress had then revealed that her boyfriend does not belong to the entertainment industry and likes to stay away from it. And now, Erica has given some insight into her love life. She revealed that she had been in a relationship with her mystery man for the past three years and are very good friends as well.

Speaking about the ups and downs in her relationship, Erica told Siddharth Kannan in an interview, "It is not like relationships don't have their ups and downs. They definitely do. It is important to have that understanding, that if one is angry, the other remains calm. Later, when tempers cool down, then we have a discussion. I think that thing is there between us and that is how we have held it together," she said.

Link-ups and rumours of her affairs took a toll on her relationship

Erica also revealed that her boyfriend can't tolerate watching her romance with other men in her shows. "He does like watching a little bit of my work but he doesn't like to watch when I romance any other guy. Woh uth ke chala jaata hai, ki 'nahi dekhna mujhe'," she said.

The actress further said that the link-ups and rumours about her affairs with her co-stars did affect her relationship to an extent.

"See...kahin na kahin affect toh hota hai. Aur isi wajah se I just wanted to come out and say," Erica said.

Posting a romantic picture of holding hands, Erica was seen flaunting a diamond ring with letter 'E' scribbled on it. With this post, she also clarified that she is not engaged yet without revealing the name of that special person in her life.

Erica's post soon started going viral on social media and people were convinced that the actress was hinting at her engagement. However, Erica cleared the air that she was learning to open up a bit about her personal life to her fans but with limited information.