Producer Ekta Kapoor is miffed with the legal case filed against her and seven others including Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Sajid Nadiadwala, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar, Ekta Kapoor, and director Dinesh.

For the uninitiated, Sushant rose to stardom working in Ekta Kapoor's TV show Pavitra Rishta. The series, his second television outing long before he cracked Bollywood, made him a household name.

Responding to the allegations levelled against her, Ekta Kapoor wrote on Instagram, "Thank you for the case for not casting Sushi.. when actually I launched him. I'm beyond upset at how convoluted theories can be. Please let family and friends mourn in peace! Truth shall prevail. Cannot believe this."

Ekta, on the other hand, will hold a prayer meet for Sushant on June 18 where prominent names from the industry are expected to attend.

Case against Bollywood stars over Sushant's suicide

In his complaint filed in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha alleged that these eight persons forced Sushant to commit suicide under a conspiracy which, he pleaded, amounted to murder. Others named in the complaint are Aditya Chopra, Sajid Nadiadwala, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar, Ekta Kapoor, and director Dinesh.

The complainant claimed that these persons did not let Sushant's movies get released under a conspiracy and the late actor was not even invited to film functions because of these people.

Ojha said that Sushant Singh Rajput's death had not only hurt the people of Bihar but the entire country.

He said the complaint had been filed under Sections 306, 109, 504 and 506 and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranawat had been listed as a witness in the case.

Sushant Singh Rajput had committed suicide at his Bandra flat in Mumbai on Sunday.