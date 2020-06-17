Even as the big names from Bollywood are coming under severe criticism over nepotism, a case has been filed against some of the leading filmmakers from the Hindi film industry in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Case under Various IPC Sections

An advocate in Muzzaffarpur in Bihar has filed a case against Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali under the IPC sections like 306, 109, 504 and 506, as per the ANI.

"In the complaint, I have alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput was removed from around seven films and some of his films were not released. Such a situation was created which forced him to take the extreme step," the ANI quotes advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha as saying.

I have filed a case against 8 people including Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan & Ekta Kapoor under Sections 306, 109, 504 & 506 of IPC in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case in a court in Muzaffarpur, Bihar: Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha pic.twitter.com/9jNdqvXVKr — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2020

Sanjay Nirupam's Tweet

It has to be noted that congress leader Sanjay Nirupam had claimed on his Twitter account that Sushant Singh Rajput had lost seven movies in six months which forced him to kill himself. "He lost the films in just six months. Why? The film industry's ruthlessness works on a very different level. And that ruthlessness took the life of one talented person," Nirupam had tweeted.

This death has given reignited the debate on nepotism in Bollywood. Netizens have ruthlessly slammed some of the big names of the Hindi film industry for encouraging only star kids.

Celebs Speak Against Nepotism

Kangana Ranaut, Prakash Raj, Vivek Oberoi and many other celebrities have spoken about the nepotism in the film industry and how powerful few are controlling Bollywood.

Abhinav Kashyap's Allegations

Director Abhinav Kashyap has gone one step ahead and alleged Salman Khan's family of trying to kill his career using their influence.

Sushant Singh Rajput, who hails from Bihar, started his career in television and graduated to films.He has a few memorable movies to his credit like 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', Kedarnath and 'Chhichhore'.

Despite success and fame, Sushant was suffering from depression for which he was undergoing treatment for six months. Unfortunately, he died of suicide on Sunday, 14 June.