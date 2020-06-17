Salim Khan, writer and father of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, has reacted to the allegations made by filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap. In an explosive post on his social media account, the Dabangg creator has written in length about nepotism in Bollywood and made accused Salman Khan, his two brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan along with their father of destroying his career.

The veteran writer has mocked him over his comment. "Ji haan, humne hi sab kharab kiya hai na. Aap pehle jaake unki filmey dekhiye phir hum baat karte hai. (English translation: Yes, we have destroyed everything. I request you to watch his movies before seeking our response to his comment," a daily quotes him as saying.

Salim Khan has added that Abhinav Kashyap would have made allegations on their ancestors if he had known their names. "Unhone mera naam daala hai na unki statement mein. Unhe shayad mere pitaji ka naam nahi pata. Unka naam hai Rashid Khan. Unhe hamaare dadaon aur pardadaon ke naam bhi daalne dijiye. Let him do whatever he wants, I am not going to waste time in reacting to what he says," he claims.

Meanwhile, there are reports of Khan family planning to take a legal action against Abhinav Kashyap over his allegations.