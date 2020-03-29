Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai's breakup was one of the most controversial breakups of Bollywood. It has been 20 years since Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared the screen for the first time in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic romance drama 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'. It was during the shooting of the very same film that the two fell in love and began dating.

But the things didn't work out between the two, and very soon Salman became a very dominant boyfriend according to Aishwarya. She even alleged the actor assaulted her and after a lot of drama, they broke up with each other.

Salman Khan Aishwarya Rai's love affair

When Salim Khan was asked to comment on Salman-Aishwarya's controversial affair, he said, "Leave them alone! They're grown-ups. If their relationship has strength, nothing in the world can stop it. If you kill them, they will become immortal lovers."

From being accused of having an abusive relationship with Aishwary to fighting with a director on the sets of a film, Salman Khan has allegedly done everything that has ruined his 'good image'. He has been controversy's favourite child since the beginning of his Bollywood career.

"By far the worst, was the article in an RSS mouthpiece that carried accusations such as 'Salman Khan does black magic, match-fixing and beats Aishwarya once every day and on holidays," said Salim Khan when he was asked about Salman being accused.

"It was picked up by dailies. Why? Was it such a great piece of literature for papers to make it front-page news? They are not gossip magazines! People don't realize that Aishwarya Rai has been Miss World that she is an educated girl with a mind of her own," he added.

And now since it has been 19 years to their breakup both are happy in their own life, Aishwarya being happily married to Abhishek Bachchan and has a cute daughter Aaradhya is well settled in her life.

Whereas Salman is also doing well in his career, and he has been rumoured to be dating Romanian singer/tv presenter Iulia Vantur.