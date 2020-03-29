Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has roped in music director Devi Sri Prasad for his upcoming movie Radhe. The actor reportedly finalized DSP after listening to his song Choti Choti Baatein from Maharshi.

Salman Khan prefers to work with popular and successful music directors of B-Town. The superstar was said to be hell-bent on roping in a composer like Himesh Reshammiya and Sajid-Wajid for Radhe. But director Prabhu Deva, who is directing Radhe, did not want to rope in them as he wanted Devi Sri Prasad to be on board.

Prabhu Deva gave a big break to Salman Khan with Wanted and later he has directed him in Dabangg 3, which is also hit at the box office. The actor has a lot of faith in the director, who made him listen to the song Choti Choti Baatein from Mahesh Babu's Maharshi. Sallu was impressed with it and gave his consent to bring on board to compose music for his next movie Radhe.

Devi Sri Prasad is one of the most popular singers, songwriters and music composers down south. He has scored music for over 100 movies in Telugu and Tamil languages. He has also composed one song each for Salman Khan's 2011 film Ready (Dhinka Chika) and the 2014 movie Jai Ho (Naacho Re). Both these songs have not only become hit with the audience but also amassed a huge amount of fans in north India.

Prabhu Deva has worked with Devi Sri Prasad in the Tollywood movies like Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Pournami and Shankar Dada Zindabad, which have become hit with the audience. Now, DSP is said to be working on to compose beautiful songs for Radhe.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is an action film, which is directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri. Salman Khan is playing the titular role, while Disha Patani appears as his love interest in the movie, which features Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in important roles. The movie is scheduled for its worldwide theatrical release on May 22.