Rumors mills often keep churning with the news of cold between the Bachchan bahu Aishwarya Rai and her sister-in-law Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Missing out on each other's functions or not taking part in the family pictures, such incidents have always given fodder to gossip mongers. But when Shweta Bachchan openly sided her brother Abhishek and ignored sister-in-law Aishwarya on the chat show, things became even more intense.

It was when Abhishek and Shweta shared the couch on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan, the season of Koffee With Karan were siblings special and Abhishek and Shweta's sibling Jodi definitely created quite a stir during the coffee session.

From spilling the beans on their family WhatsApp group to talking about their family dynamics to mom Jaya Bachchan's discomfort with paparazzi, the Bachchan brother-sister duo talked about almost everything.

If Shweta revealed that Abhishek is Jaya's favorite, the Manmarziyaan actor revealed that his sister was obsessed with Salman Khan's Maine Pyar Kiya as a kid.

Shweta also revealed that Abhishek is very scared of wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. When Karan asked who is a better actor, Abhishek or Aishwarya, Shweta backed her brother.

Shweta added that she has seen the pressure that Abhishek is constantly under for being Amitabh Bachchan's son, and that's the reason she has kept her daughter away from the filmi world.

On Karan Johar's chat show, Abhishek revealed that it was "very difficult" for him when Amitabh reviewed his performances. "It's very difficult. I have never said this, but it is. Because apart from being a co-star, a son, I'm also his biggest fan. And I genuinely say that. From the bottom of my heart, I believe that he is the greatest actor on earth," he said.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan share cold vibes at Anushka-Virat reception

While the camera persons were waiting to capture the entire Bachchan family in one frame, Big B and Shweta tried to flee from the spot when Abhishek and Aishwarya stepped on the red carpet.

When they were asked to pose together, Shweta was seen catching her tongue in her teeth when Big B pulled her back to the red carpet to pose for a family portrait. Shweta then went on to talk to her brother and Aishwarya but the latter ignored her smile completely.

Their awkward moment was caught on the camera and even their fans on social media noticed how Aishwarya and Shweta giving cold shoulder to each other and the gap between the two while posing for a photograph.