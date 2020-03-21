Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is called one of the most beautiful women on earth for a reason and every time we look at her, we can't help but be enamoured by her beauty. While we all love everything that she does, few critics don't seem to agree with us. And what troubles them the most about Aishwarya? Her giggle!

Aishwarya Rai's giggles

Both Shobha De and Simi Garewal have often spoken about Aishwarya's giggles and even tried to put her down over it. Shobha De had once said, "Here is an actor who has not been given her due because people are just so overwhelmed by Aishwarya's beauty. They can't seem to get beyond it, they can't seem to get over her beauty. But, she has worked hard, she is disciplined, she is intelligent, if only she would get rid of that giggle. We know that the giggle is part of her nervous charm, we have all learnt to love her despite the giggle."

Simi Garewal had also pointed out how Aishwarya Rai keeps giggling and had even once said, "There she goes giggling again" and "what's with the giggle?"

Sushmita Sen's take on Aishwarya's beauty

While the world has always pitted Aishwarya Rai against Sushmita Sen, in reality, the duo share a warm equation. In an old interview, Sushmita had said, "I am proud of Aishwarya. She has given every Indian a reason to be proud. I think there is definitely a very huge price to pay when you are as beautiful as Aishwarya Rai is. There is a huge price to pay when your entire projection has always been that of perfection."

"So even if the poor girl does something, as sneeze in public, it's news, and it's bad news... So I really wish that media would give Aishwarya Rai a break because I think a girl goes through a lot of pressure all the time from everybody; from the Madame Tussauds, to the world press, to English movies etc. It just like that the world is expected out of Aishwarya Rai. She is just a girl, she will take her time and I am sure she will come out of it," Cosmopolitan quoted Sushmita as saying.