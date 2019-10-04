You think of beauty and pop comes the name - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The diva was among the first few to get Bollywood and Hindi cinema the name and recognition it deserved on a global platform. Many beauty queens came and went, but, Aishwarya proved with time that she is here to stay and slay!

While the world goes gaga over her fellow beauty pageant contestant and Miss Universe Sushmita Sen; Sush too has been quite fond of Aishwarya. In an old interview, Sushmita had said, "I am proud of Aishwarya. She has given every Indian a reason to be proud. I think there is definitely a very huge price to pay when you are as beautiful as Aishwarya Rai is. There is a huge price to pay when your entire projection has always been that of perfection."

"So even if the poor girl does something, as sneeze in public, it's news, and it's bad news... So I really wish that media would give Aishwarya Rai a break because I think a girl goes through a lot of pressure all the time from everybody; from the Madame Tussauds, to the world press, to English movies etc. It just like that the world is expected out of Aishwarya Rai. She is just a girl, she will take her time and I am sure she will come out of it," Cosmopolitan quoted Sushmita as saying.

Martin Henderson, Aishwarya's co-star in Bride and Prejudice had said, "I have a soft spot for her. It's not because of her beauty, though she is very beautiful. I like the side that isn't seen. The real Ash is a sweet girl. She reminds me of an old fashioned movie star-So glamorous... I think I was lucky to get to know a side of Ash that a lot of people never see, I mean the image of Ash is this huge movie star which she is in India is one thing, and I think that was compelling, but you know I was lucky to spend time with her and get to know the other side of her which is a really sweet, very sensitive, and really loveable person, she giggles a lot."

Well, that's the effect Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has on everyone back home and all across the globe.