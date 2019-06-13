What happens when two of the most prominent names from the two most glamorous fields come together? Fans and social media goes berserk. The same happened when rumours of former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen being more than 'just good friends' with sensational Pak cricketer Wasim Akram started doing the rounds.

Sushmita Sen and Wasim Akram met on the sets of a reality show the two were judging and apparently sparks flew between the two. However, since Wasim was still a married man, it couldn't go any further. But, after the death of his wife Huma in 2009, Sushmita and Wasim allegedly came closer. The duo were spotted together at several occasions but never commented on their relationship status. Some reports had even suggested that the duo was considering the possibility of a live-in relationship too.

As per a report in HT, it was Wasim Akram's jealousy that made their relationship go kaput. Sushmita Sen's glamorous lifestyle and busy schedule made Wasim insecure and unsure about their future together. Sushmita's alleged closeness with Lalit Modi was another reason behind the couple heading for splitsville.

In a chat with DNA, Sen had said, "I am extremely fond of Wasim. But if I start having an affair with every man I am friends with... Being in a relationship is a big deal and the day I am in one, I will surely tell everyone. I won't keep people guessing."

In an interview with PTI, Wasim had said, "I am really fed up with these rumours and speculations made in the media. I decided to take a year off from the Indian Premier League because I wanted to give time to my two sons who are growing up and need their father close to them. Right now my entire focus is on spending quality time with them. There is no plan in my life now to get married."

Sushmita Sen is currently dating model Rohman Shawl.