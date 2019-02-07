Sushmita Sen is currently living her dream with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl who has not only proven to be a loving partner but also a doting father to her two daughters Alisah and Renee. While the lovebirds have been busy painting the town red, their uninhibited romance has now floored her good friend Priyanka Chopra who couldn't stop from gushing about their beautiful family.

As we all know, Sushmita, who is quite active on social media, have been sharing a lot of lovey dovey pictures with Rohman giving a glimpse into their romantic relationship. She recently posted a selfie in which Rohman along with her two daughters were seen flashing huge smiles in the photograph.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Sushmita captioned the image saying, "'Yeh saare dil ke rishtey, insaniyat ke muskurate farishtay' ❤️#backhome I love you guys!!!!" The picture left Priyanka in awe of their togetherness and left a comment on Sushmita's post calling it a "Beautiful family" which not only won the internet's heart but Sushmita's as well.

An elated Sushmita then replied to Priyanka's comment, "hain na!! It takes one to know one!! Love you my beautiful one!!!." And there's no doubt about it.

Of late, Sushmita and Rohman have been spending a lot of time with their respective families to bridge the gap between them. A few days ago, Rohman was seen competing in 100 mts race for Sushmita's daughter Alisah in the father's race and won gold by beating his contemporaries by a mile.

A proud Sushmita shared the video on Rohman winning gold in 100 mts race and wrote, "What a MAN!!! Better yet, THAT'S MY MAN!!!❤️ @rohmanshawl wins the #100mts gold (by a mile) for Alisah in the father's race!!!❤️what a day I am having!!!! Thank you maa @pritam_shikhare for capturing this moment & the cheering of course!! ❤️ I AM SOOOOOOO HAPPY & PROUD of my little shona & my Rooh!!!❤️ #sharing #happyfeelings #pride #alisah #sportsday I love you guys!!!!"

Though Sushmita has denied getting married to Rohman anytime soon, but going by the current happenings, it looks like the two may surprise their fans by entering into wedlock.

