It looks like Sushmita Sen has finally decided to settle down with her 11th boyfriend Rohman Shawl after making it official on Instagram a few days ago.

According to reports, Sushmita and Rohman crossed paths with each other at a fashion show two months ago and hit it off instantly. The couple has been spotted together several times during their romantic outings.

"Sushmita and Rohman were dating for two months after they met at a fashion gala and enjoy a good equation. The duo has even discussed the idea of marriage and if things go as planned, they will take their marital vows next year," a source was quoted as saying by DNA.

Sushmita has always remained guarded about her past relationships but this time she has decided go public with her relationship with Rohman Shawl.

"Rohman has already proposed to Sushmita and she has agreed, which is why she decided to go public with the relationship. They are currently figuring out when would be a good time to tie the knot, but as of now, the couple is looking at a date around winter 2019," the source added.

On Diwali, Sushmita shared a lovely picture of Rohman and her two daughters Renee and Alisah which spoke a thousand words. It seems like Renee and Alisah have also approved their relationship and were seen having a great time bonding with Rohman. They recently paid visit to Taj Mahal and while sharing some happy moments, Sushmita wrote on Instagram that romance has returned in her life.

"Apparently, both Renee and Alisah are fond of him. The mother of two is happy that her daughters, too, have approved of her choice," the source claimed.

However, Sushmita is yet to officially announce her wedding with Rohman.