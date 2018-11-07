Love is the air this festive season for Sushmita Sen. The former Miss Universe took to Instagram to give us a glimpse into her perfect world filled with her loved ones.

Sush can be seen enjoying a cosy moment with daughter Aliseh, Renee and boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Sushmita captioned the image 'Dugga Dugga'. She also shared a couple of videos of her younger daughter dancing on Diwali and the great time they all are having.

Sushmita and Shawl had made a grand entry, walking hand-in-hand, at Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's Diwali bash. As per reports, the duo only had eyes for each other throughout the evening and looked quite happy with each other.

The 'Samay' actress has shared a number of videos where she can be seen dancing and exercising with Rohman.

Sushmita has had several encounters with love ever since she joined the industry. From Vikram Bhatt, Randeep Hooda to Sanjay Narang; the 42-year-old has a long list of men she dated before falling head-over-heels in love with Rohman, who is just 27-years-of-age.

Known for living her life at her own terms, Sush has never tried to hide her relationship and is quite proud of being with Rohman.

Well, we are just waiting for the couple to make it official soon.