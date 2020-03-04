It's never easy being under constant spotlight and when you are a member of one of the most respected family of the industry, it gets even more difficult. Abhishek Bachchan, who is a powerhouse of talent, has often been ranked after his father Amitabh Bachchan, mother Jaya Bachchan and wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in terms of popularity.

While Aishwarya and Abhishek continue to remain an ideal couple, they have given us glimpses of the trials and tribulations their marital life goes through at a few occasions.

Abhishek's showdown

Abhishek had opened up about his success and failures and had even said that its never nice being asked to move away from the centre of the picture and stand towards the side. It was during the premiere of Sarabjit that something similar had happened.

Aishwarya Rai walked in for the premiere along with hubby Abhishek Bachchan, and her in-laws. Aishwarya's parents were also present at the event. After posing for the shutterbugs, while the entire family moved ahead, Aishwarya held Abhishek's hand and brought him to the centre to get clicked. While Aishwarya had a smile on her face, Abhishek Bachchan didn't shy and looked preoccupied with some other thought in his mind.

However, when shutterbugs started shouting 'Aishwarya' 'Aishwarya', Abhishek angrily said 'Inka lo' and shrugged her off. Aishwarya was left visibly embarrassed but tried to hide it with an even bigger grin. Though Abhishek didn't come back to pose again, Aishwarya did pose and then walked away.

The dreamy affair

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have had a fairy-tale wedding and a dreamy married life so far. The couple has continued to give us major relationship goals. "I was filming in New York for a movie. And, I used to stand on the balcony of my hotel room and wish that, 'One day, wouldn't it be nice if I was together with her, married. Years later, we were there for the premiere of Guru.

After the premiere, we were back in the hotel. So, I took her to the very same balcony, and I asked her to marry me," Abhishek Bachchan had revealed in an old interview.

While Aishwarya Rai's net worth is estimated to be Rs 230 crores, Abhishek Bachchan's is Rs 200 crores as of 2019, reported by Republic world.