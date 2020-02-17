There's no arguing the fact that the Bachchan family is one of the strongest and most powerful families in the industry today. While Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are enjoying their roller-coaster ride in the industry, it's Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan who still rule the industry.

Let's take a look at the net worth of both the couples.

Amitabh Bachchan – Jaya Bachchan

For the man who was at the verge of getting bankrupt and was seeking resorts to come out of it, the Bachchan family has totally changed the narrative of their destiny.

Touted as one of the most successful families we have in the industry today, Jaya Bachchan and Big B's net worth is somewhere around Rs 2,800 crore in Indian rupees. While filing her nomination as an SP candidate for the RS Jaya had declared assets worth 1000 crores, reports Republic world.

Apart from owning 12 vehicles, the power couple also owns jewellery worth Rs 62 crore. The four-wheelers they have include Mercedes, Porsche, Range Rover, Mini Cooper and few others.

Along with their lavish homes Pratiksha and Jalsa, the couple also owns properties in France, Bhopal, Pune, and Ahemdabad. They also have some expensive ranges of watches and pens.

Abhishek Bachchan – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

While the net worth of daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and son Abhishek Bachchan is massive, in comparison to the parents it appears insignificant.

The striking duo's net worth is Rs 500 crores. While Aishwarya Rai's net worth is estimated to be Rs 230 crores, Abhishek Bachchan's is Rs 200 crores as of 2019, reported by Republic world.

Apart from being a prolific actor and delivering massive hits, Bachchan Jr is also the proud owner of Pro Kabaddi League franchise team Jaipur Pink Panthers and Indian Super League football team Chennaiyin FC.

Along with being Bollywood's most popular actress, Aishwarya has also had several hit projects in Hollywood. Apart from properties all over the world, the couple also owns Audi A8L, Mercedes-Benz GL63 AMG, Bentley Continental GT, Mini Cooper, Mercedes-Benz S-Class S350.