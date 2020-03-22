Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are the power couple which not just the industry but the entire nation loves. While the two keep setting relationship goals with their perfect married life, their marriage ceremony was not completely a bed-of-roses. Many names from the industry, which involved their co-stars and close friends were left out from the list of invitees. A lot of hue-and-cry was made over why few names made it to the wedding and few didn't.

Abhishek's reasoning

While many kept quiet, there were few opened up about not being invited to the Abhishek – Aishwarya wedding saga. Rani Mukerji and Shatrughan Sinha were quite vocal about that. The Bachchan family had sent sweet packets to the guests they couldn't invite, but Amitabh's frenemy, Shatrughan Sinha chose to send it back. On Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan, Abhishek had said that his grandmother was not well and in the hospital, hence they wanted to keep it private. However, they wanted to get the blessings of people from the industry and hence had sent the sweets. Talking about Shtrughan Sinha sending back the sweets, AB had said that it was his decision and it was fair enough.

"Very honestly, people are forgetting a very, very major reason why our family wanted to keep it very intimate. There was an ailing grandmother at the hospital and my father said that 'you know, we do not feel good about going out there and having a big celebration.' Did I want to invite? Did my family want to invite? Did her family want to invite the entire world? Yes. But our parents, all together, sent out a card seeking the blessings of everybody. And everybody was ok with that except for one person who returned that. And that was fine. That was Shatrughan uncle, he returned the card and that was fine. We accepted it back. You can't please everyone. He is a very senior person and he is entitled to his opinion. If he hasn't managed to see that thing and he has found some fault in it then we are sorry for that. Very truly sorry as the intention was not to hurt anyone."

Angry Shatrughan Sinha lashing out at the Bachchans

An angry Shatrughan Sinha had told Mid-day, "Jab bulaaya nahin phir mithai kis baat ki? Amitabh had said those who had not been invited were not his friends in the first place. I won't be put in second place and embarrass him by accepting the sweets. The least I expected was that either Amitabh or someone from the family would call me up before sending the sweets. When that was not done, why the mithai? Hema Malini was not invited, neither were Dharmendra and Ramesh Sippy. Half of the industry that has stood by the Bachchans through thick and thin. All of us are currently in second place as Amitabh is being guided by a misguided missile called Amar Singh.

It's been more than a decade of the couple having tied-the-knot and we don't think we have seen a bride more gorgeous than her, ever.