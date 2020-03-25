There is no denying the fact that when you think of beauty, you think of Aishwarya Rai. From Bollywood to Hollywood, any of the celebrities who have seen or worked Aishwarya Rai seem to be in awe of her. And Hollywood actor Martin Henderson is no different.

The Bride and Prejudice actor had once said about his co-star Aishwarya, "I have a soft spot for her. It's not because of her beauty, though she is very beautiful. I like the side that isn't seen. The real Ash is a sweet girl. She reminds me of an old fashioned movie star-So glamorous... I think I was lucky to get to know a side of Ash that alot of people never see,I mean the image of Ash is this huge movie star which she is in India is one thing,and I think that was compelling.

He further said, "But you know I was lucky to spend time with her and get to know the other side of her which is a really sweet, very sensitive, and really loveable person, she giggles a lot"

Apart from him, there have been several Hollywood names who have been in awe of the actress.

Will Smith – She has a powerful energy. She doesn't have to say anything, she doesn't have to do anything. Whatever she wants to make, I'm there." ... "I really wanted to work with her in Hitch but she was shooting for Bride and Prejudice at the time and she couldn't do it. She's the mould that God made the first woman from.

Sir Ben Kingsley - It was a pleasure working with Aishwarya in The Last Legion, and her fans are in for a big surprise. She is an excellent and outstanding actor. She is a shining example of beauty from India and I'm sure we will be seeing her in more Hollywood movies real soon.

Dev Patel – I have a crush on all Bollywood actresses, especially Aishwarya Rai and Deepika Padukone. I am too star struck.

Hugh Jackman – I met Aishwarya Rai also. She is really beautiful.