Sushant Singh Rajput's death came as a huge, unsettling shock to Bollywood. Over the course of the last few months, Bollywood has lost huge irreplaceable talents in the industry. Sushant's death was a wake-up call on the underestimation of mental health in the country.

Following his death, pandemonium broke out on social media calling out Bollywood for double standards and hypocrisy. Particularly Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar are being targeted for nepotism, following their long posts expressing grief over their death. 

Sushant Singh Rajput
Netizens slam Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt over Sushant's death

Yesterday, Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide shocking fans, friends and family. For Bollywood, it was a rude awakening. All Bollywood stars, directors and producers mourned the loss of the actor who brought us some amazing performances. 

Many stars including Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar had taken to social media to process the loss and express their grief. However, social media is unforgiving, netizens slammed the industry for nepotism.

A lot has been speculated about why the young star took the drastic step. A tweet emerged suggesting that the big Bollywood producers had banned the star, and had not cared for him or looked out for him.

Karan Johar himself wrote in his post that he hadn't kept in touch and blamed himself for not reaching out to the actor.

Netizens feel the industry failed Sushant, and believe actors like Kangana Ranaut who've furiously stood up against the nepotism and spoken up about favouritism, should be taken more seriously than they are. They even slammed Alia Bhatt as a 'product of nepotism'. 

A tweet showing a first-person account of somebody approaching Karan Johar for a role and being turned away has been making the rounds as well.

Sushant Singh's loss has left a gaping hole in the industry that will be hard to fill. His talent and the positivity he brought through his roles and performances will truly be missed. RIP Sushant Singh Rajput. 