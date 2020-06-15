Sushant Singh Rajput's death came as a huge, unsettling shock to Bollywood. Over the course of the last few months, Bollywood has lost huge irreplaceable talents in the industry. Sushant's death was a wake-up call on the underestimation of mental health in the country.

Following his death, pandemonium broke out on social media calling out Bollywood for double standards and hypocrisy. Particularly Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar are being targeted for nepotism, following their long posts expressing grief over their death.

Netizens slam Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt over Sushant's death

Yesterday, Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide shocking fans, friends and family. For Bollywood, it was a rude awakening. All Bollywood stars, directors and producers mourned the loss of the actor who brought us some amazing performances.

Many stars including Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar had taken to social media to process the loss and express their grief. However, social media is unforgiving, netizens slammed the industry for nepotism.

I’m in a deep state of shock.

No matter how much I think about it, I don’t have the words.

I’m totally devastated.

You've left us too soon.

You will be missed by each and every one of us.

My deepest condolences to Sushant's family, loved ones, and his fans. ? — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) June 14, 2020

A lot has been speculated about why the young star took the drastic step. A tweet emerged suggesting that the big Bollywood producers had banned the star, and had not cared for him or looked out for him.

#Nepotism

If you r really concerned about Sushant, don't watch Karan Johar's film and the film made with nepotism.

Now one more thing is understood that why the Hindi film industry is called Bollywood, because it is the industry of Karan Johar and Salman Khan.#SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/9wc4oLjWjD — sonu jha (@sonukjha) June 15, 2020

It just hurst. I remember when Karan and Alia laughed at Sushant. When Alia said 'Sushant Rajput' who? Or when Anushka Sharma didn't want to do intimate scenes with him for PK and wouldn't talk to him on set. This is all bullying. We need to sop it. Please. — Shakuntela One and Only (@shakuntelaonly) June 14, 2020

Hey could you just sometimes shed light? How this big bollywood lobby and their PR ...are so vile to outsiders?I mean ..y? I'm not going to see movies of nepotism kids like n movies of alia,Ranbir,tiger, ananya,Shanaya kapoor.Nepotism has killed him...ppl like has killed him pic.twitter.com/fsmVRlwHpx — preethem (@PREETHAM071) June 14, 2020

Karan Johar himself wrote in his post that he hadn't kept in touch and blamed himself for not reaching out to the actor.

Netizens feel the industry failed Sushant, and believe actors like Kangana Ranaut who've furiously stood up against the nepotism and spoken up about favouritism, should be taken more seriously than they are. They even slammed Alia Bhatt as a 'product of nepotism'.

A tweet showing a first-person account of somebody approaching Karan Johar for a role and being turned away has been making the rounds as well.

This is the reality of Karan Johar. I dare you guys to boycott all his movies. pic.twitter.com/aCZCMwAO2a — Harish ?? (@Harish52492759) June 14, 2020

isn't that too exaggerated?? Just bashing bollywood every time isn't justified, prominent outsiders have made mark and done well, you can count a lot of actors who came with nothing and achieved a lot!! — Nikhil saigal নিখিল সাইগল (@saigal_nikhil) June 14, 2020

Sushant Singh's loss has left a gaping hole in the industry that will be hard to fill. His talent and the positivity he brought through his roles and performances will truly be missed. RIP Sushant Singh Rajput.