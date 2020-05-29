Aditi Bhatia, who was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's long-running show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, enjoys a massive fanbase on Instagram. Aditi played the role of Ruhi Bhalla, daughter of the leads Raman and Ishita Bhalla.

Although it was Yeh Hai Mohabbatein that gained the actress instant fame, the 20-year-old has been part of the entertainment industry since her childhood. She has appeared in several movies, advertisements and TV shows. But, did you know the young actress has worked with Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor as well?

Yes, Aditi had appeared in Shahid starrer Chance Pe Dance where she played the role Shanaya. Not just that, she was also a part of Shahid's hit movie Vivah, where she played the cameo role of young Choti, Amrita Rao's sister. Aditi, however, didn't share the screen space with Shahid in the film.

Aditi stranded in the US with mother:

Meanwhile, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress was recently in news after she and her mother, who had gone to Los Angeles, USA on a holiday, was stuck in the country ever since the lockdown was imposed.

After the Indian goverment initiated the process to facilitate the return of people stranded abroad, Aditi in an interview with the Times of India said, "My mother and I are aware of this development. She has filled the required application forms like the rest of the people, who are stranded here. There are no flights back home from the airports close to us, so we plan to travel within USA first to reach an airport that has a flight to India. This is a bit risky, too, given the circumstances."

She added, "I haven't heard back from the embassy, so we are still in an uncertain situation. Hopefully, things should resolve and we should return to India very soon."