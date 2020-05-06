Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan was one of the most loved Bollywood couples and hence their split had courted massive media attention. While it was believed that Kareena's closeness to Saif Ali Khan was the primary reason behind the couple's split, apparently there was another side to the cute couple's relation turning bitter.

If reports are to be believed, Shahid's alleged proximity with his Vivah co-star Amrita Rao had caused a dent in his and Kareena's relationship. There was also a rumour that the Good Newwz actress had once spotted Amrita coming out of Shahid's vanity van on the sets of Vivah.

However, not just Shahid but Amrita too had vehemently denied the link up reports. When asked if she ever dated Shahid and if she was the reason behind the B-town couple's breakup, the actress had told Times of India: "Shahid and I almost started our careers together. We shared a great working energy. And much as people would like to believe, I would qualify him more a co-star than a friend. He has a good sense of humour, is moody who can sometimes be quiet on the set and sometimes rag me. He has always helped me as an actor. It was speculated that Kareena and Shahid broke up because of me, but I always maintained silence because I knew that time had its own way of revealing the truth and it has, today."

About if she was uncomfortable facing Kareena after the link-up reports started making news, Amrita had said: "Why should I be uncomfortable facing Kareena? We shared a cordial relationship while shooting for Satyagraha."

Bebo on her relationship with Shahid and later with Saif:

Well, nobody ever knew what exactly went wrong between Shahid and Kareena but in one of Bebo's recent interviews, she boldly confessed her relationship with Shahid and later with Saif Ali Khan.

Speaking to Anupama Chopra on Film Companion, Kareena said that it was because of the actor that she came on board the film Jab We Met. "In fact, it was Shahid who actually said that I should hear this script of this film. He was like, 'It's amazing, the girl's part is amazing and you should do it.' He kind of actually got this entire project together and both of us ended up doing this film."

Talking about the breakup 39-year-old revealed, "Of course, then destiny had its own plan and life took its own course. A lot happened in the making of this film and Tashan and our lives... We all kind of went our separate ways. And this beauty of a movie came out of it."