There have been several incidents when Bollywood actresses have been subjected to molestation or getting groped in public. And Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi has been one of them.

During her recent chat with fans on Instagram, Divyanka recalled the horrifying incident when a man touched her inappropriately while she was standing in a queue outside a cinema hall to buy movie tickets.

"It happened in one of the theatres, these were the days when tickets were sold in black at single screens. So, there would be a lot of rush. I had gone to watch a film and was in the queue to buy tickets. There was this guy who was taking advantage of the crowd and started touching me inappropriately," Divyanka Tripathi narrated the incident.

She further added, "I lost my cool, held his hand and didn't even see his face. Woh bhaagane ke liye crowd se nikal ke jaa raha tha, but maine uska haath nahi choda aur ussi ke saath kheechti hui bahar tak aagayi. Uske baad maine uska chehra dekha. Of course, after that I slapped him hard and in no time, public was all over him."

Divyanka is currently at home her home with her husband Vivek Dahiya. She keeps updating her fans about her activities during lockdown. The two had tied the knot in July 2016 in Bhopal.