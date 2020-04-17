As the nation continues to be under lockdown to help curb the spread of COVID-19, every citizen has been spending quality time with their loved ones and are making sure to cherish every moment of it. Celebrities, who otherwise work round-the-clock, too are making the best use of this quarantine period.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who was last seen as Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is enjoying quality time with her husband Vivek Dahiya at home. The couple, who is very active on social media, has been sharing glimpses of how they are spending their days through photos and videos.

Recently, the actress turned hairdresser for Vivek. While the actress must have definitely given a good haircut, her actor husband tried to pull his wife's leg as he wrote on Instagram, "Can you trust your wife with a haircut? Apparently, I did and wait to see what happened. Video rolling out soon! Bola toh tha kaan sambhal ke kaat na... #LifeUnderQuarantineSeries."

Divyanka's cooking skills:

A few weeks ago, Divyanka, who made her digital debut with Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, was seen utilising the quarantine time to improve her culinary skills. She had posted pictures of hers cooking delicious meals like Kashmiri pulao and paneer tikka.

Divyanka's popularity:

Divyanka enjoys a massive fanbase, all thanks to her recognition with popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein where she played the lead role of Dr. Ishita Bhalla. Besides the unique storyline, the leads - Divyanka and Karan Patel (Raman) lovingly called IshRa - and their jodi became viewers' favourite.

Such is the craze for Divyanka that she is the only television actress with highest number of followers (11.3 million) on Instagram. According to a report, she is also one of the highest paid actresses of television industry and apparently charges a massive amount of Rs. 80,000 to Rs. 85,000 per episode.