Ekta Kapoor's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, which garnered humongous love from fans across the world, is sadly coming to an end after six glorious years of run.

Besides the unique storyline, the leads - Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (Ishita) and Karan Patel (Raman) lovingly called IshRa - and their jodi became viewers' favourite. As the show is set to bid adieu in a week's time, the team has been posting pictures and emotional posts on social media.

After Karan and Divyanka's emotional posts, Aditi Bhatia, who plays the role of grown-up Ruhi, cried her heart out as it was her last day on sets. The actress shares the emotional video on Instagram along with a heartfelt note reminiscing the four years she spent shooting with the YHM family and thanking her fans for showering her with love and appreciation. Calling her journey to be beautiful, Aditi shared that she has learned so much from the show and mentioned how it was a dream come true for her.

Ishita and Raman's remarriage

As Ekta is known to make the leads of her shows marry several times, viewers will witness Ishita and Raman's marriage yet again in the next few days. Divyanka has shared many pictures from her character, Ishita's wedding sequence with Raman Bhalla. "#Ishra's re-Shaadi sequence with family. Won't we miss them all? (sic)," she wrote.

Fans express grief over YHM ending

YHM earned Karan and Divyanka massive fanbase. Such is the craze for Divyanka that she is the only television actress with highest number of followers (11.3 million) in Instagram.

Ever since the new broke, fans have been expressing grief over the makers' decision to end show. However, given that the show has run its course, all characters explored and scripts exhausted, it was only sensible for the makers to pull the plug. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has had been also losing on the TRP race over time as well.