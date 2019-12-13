Ekta Kapoor's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, which garnered humongous love from fans across the world, is sadly coming to an end after six glorious years of run.
Besides the unique storyline, the leads - Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (Ishita) and Karan Patel (Raman) lovingly called IshRa - and their jodi became viewers' favourite. As the show is set to bid adieu in a week's time, the team has been posting pictures and emotional posts on social media.
After Karan and Divyanka's emotional posts, Aditi Bhatia, who plays the role of grown-up Ruhi, cried her heart out as it was her last day on sets. The actress shares the emotional video on Instagram along with a heartfelt note reminiscing the four years she spent shooting with the YHM family and thanking her fans for showering her with love and appreciation. Calling her journey to be beautiful, Aditi shared that she has learned so much from the show and mentioned how it was a dream come true for her.
Ishita and Raman's remarriage
As Ekta is known to make the leads of her shows marry several times, viewers will witness Ishita and Raman's marriage yet again in the next few days. Divyanka has shared many pictures from her character, Ishita's wedding sequence with Raman Bhalla. "#Ishra's re-Shaadi sequence with family. Won't we miss them all? (sic)," she wrote.
Fans express grief over YHM ending
YHM earned Karan and Divyanka massive fanbase. Such is the craze for Divyanka that she is the only television actress with highest number of followers (11.3 million) in Instagram.
Ever since the new broke, fans have been expressing grief over the makers' decision to end show. However, given that the show has run its course, all characters explored and scripts exhausted, it was only sensible for the makers to pull the plug. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has had been also losing on the TRP race over time as well.
Today was my last day on the sets of Yeh hai Mohabbatein. Can’t believe it’s over and I won’t get a call time for tomorrow to shoot. About my journey in the show, it’s been beautiful, I have learnt so much and this show was a dream come true for me. About Ruhi, Stepping into a character that’s already important, established, well recognised and loved is difficult. I’ve never said this before but it was a tough time when I had entered the show as there were people saying things like “Ab toh show kaise chalega”, “Ab show mein woh baat nahi rahi”, “Show ko band karne ke liye leap liya hai” etc etc but I kept working and focused on my scenes. The hate was so much in the beginning that I had shut my phone for a week so that I don’t come across any such comments and get slightly affected also but surprisingly just after my first episode being telecasted, the reaction was totally the opposite of what I had expected. The same people then accepted me, praised my work and brought me till here and now all I receive is LOVE❤️ I want to thank each and everyone of you who showed that belief and accepted towards me, it is only because of you guys that I have completed 4 years in the show when a week was seeming difficult. A character that was hard stepping into is hard to let go off today. Thank you to the entire team of YHM for giving me Ruhi and this beautiful family who has been so lovely. Thank you Ruhi for making Aditi’s life so beautiful. #IWillMissYouRuhi