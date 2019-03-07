After Ishqbaaaz, the news of hugely popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (YHM) biting the dust has been doing the rounds. The show has been immensely popular among fans and its leads Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Karan Patel and their jodi became viewers' favourite earning them massive fanbase.

But given that YHM has run for six years, with all characters explored and scripts exhausted, the channel Star Plus is contemplating on pulling the plug. Further, despite the makers' effort to revive the show by adding new twists and turns to the storyline, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has not been working well on the TRP charts.

When IWMBuzz.com contacted Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, she neither confirmed nor denied the off air reports. "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is a part of my heart now," she told the portal.

On the other hand, Anita Hassanandani, who plays the role of Shagun, said PinkVilla that the show has run its course and even if it ends, it will be an achievement since it has run for a long duration.

Speaking about the off-air rumours, Anita told PinkVilla: "Even I have heard but I think it (the show) has run its course. We have been on-air for the last 6 years and each character has been explored beautifully. Each character and individual has played all the shades, so I think it's done very well. Hence, even if it ends, will feel a bit bad but it is okay because it has run for 6 years which is an achievement. But I have received no confirmation on it going off-air."

Aditi Bhatia aka Ruhi of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein too agreed to have heard rumours, reported IWMBuzz.com.

If the rumours turn out to be true, it will surely leave millions of viewers of the show as well as Divyanka's crazy fans disappointed. It should be mentioned here that Divyanka recently crossed 10 million followers on Instagram and has become the first television celebrity to have reached such a major milestone; all thanks to her popularity in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.