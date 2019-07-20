Here's a sad news for fans of Karan Patel and the long-running show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Karan, who played the male lead role of Raman Bhalla, has quit the popular show.

Of late, speculations were doing rounds that Karan was on a break as he was not seen on the show often. Some also said that the actor had quit Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and was replaced by Chaitanya Choudhry. But his publicist later said that Karan was a part of the show and the production house had not intimidated them about Chaitanya replacing him.

But now, a source told SpotboyE that the actor is indeed out of the show as he was not happy with his track. Furthermore, Karan has two reality shows - Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss 13 - in hand and hence wants to completely focus on the new shows.

Further, confirming the news of leaving YHM, Karan told Times of India, "All good things come to an end and so does Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The show will always remain close to my heart and I am thankful to Ekta Kapoor for giving me Raman Bhalla." The actor, however, rubbished having any issues with the track of the show.

Chaitanya, on the other hand, told SpotboyE that he is still in talks with the makers and not in a position to confirm the news. "I am in talks with them but they haven't given me any confirmation yet, so I am not in position to tell you anything," he said. If Chaitanya makes it to the show, he will apparently be seen romancing Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya aka Ishita.

Coming to Karan's exit, he was associated with Ekta Kapoor's show for over six years. The show earned him huge popularity and his chemistry with Divyanka was also loved by millions of fans worldwide.