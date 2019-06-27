There is no second thought that social media has brought fans and celebrities closer to each other. But it has its own share of disadvantages as well as some users follow the growing trend of trolling celebrities and even send inappropriate messages.

And, looks like the latest victim of such unsuitable texts received from an anonymous person is TV actress Ankita Bhargava, SpotboyE reported. The message seemed to have angered Ankita's husband and actor Karan Patel, popular for his role of Raman in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, as he lost his cool and took to Instagram to warn an anonymous person.

Karan shared a screenshot of the person's account along with a warning post to teach the person a lesson. The actor, known for his bad temper, used an abusive tone of language in the post. Soon after the post was shared online, fans flooded his post with questions asking him the reason for his anger against the particular person.

According to the report, Karan is going to seek help from cyber crime cell in order to identify the culprit and also take necessary action against him.

Last year, Karan had warned his followers on Twitter about an impostor who was asking females for nude photos in the pretext of offering them roles in a bold show with a leading production house. A video of the actor was uploaded on fake social media accounts to dupe women. Not just that, the impostor had also guaranteed a meeting with Karan at a cost of Rs 5,000.

Before the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor could learn about it and control the situation, he was already flooded with calls from across the country about paying to meet him. However, Karan decided not to spare the impostor but take legal action against him.

Talking to Bombay Times, a worried Karan said: "I recognized that video. I shot for this man a few years ago, as it was his idea to bring in new talent in the industry through his acting institute. I thought it to be a noble idea as that would give aspiring actors a chance to get a foothold in the industry." The actor admitted that it was his mistake of not undergoing a thorough check on the man before shooting the video.