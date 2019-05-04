Television couple Vahbiz Dorabjee and Vivian Dsena's impending divorce has been in the news for quite some time now. The estranged couple had been living separately since 2016 and recently rumour had it that the delay in the divorce procedure was due to heavy alimony.

Although Vahbiz had refuted alimony reports, a shocking revelation regarding the divorce has now surfaced. According to a SpotboyE report, Vahbiz, while filing for divorce, had accused Vivian of domestic violence besides other charges.

A source told the portal, "While filing for divorce, Vahbiz had mentioned that she was abused physically by Vivian and that domestic violence was one of the reasons for her to file for divorce."

A few days ago, the Bahu Hamari Rajni_Kant actress broke her silence on social media after news of her demanding a big amount of Rs 2 crore in alimony was out. In her post, Vahbiz wrote about what she has been going through and captioned it as, "Your Questions, My Answers.....Now My Questions, And I Say No More Answers....Lets Bring It To A STOP!!!!"

Initially, it was speculated that a third person was responsible for the strife between Vivian and Vahbiz. There were also reports that Vahbiz's growing proximity to Vipul Roy of Saheb Biwi Aur Boss fame was apparently the reason for the rift in the married couple's life.

During the same time, Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor although admitted that he and Vahbiz were facing compatibility issues, he had then dismissed the rumours of a third person being the reason.

Vivian and Vahbiz met on the sets of Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and got married after a brief courtship in 2013.