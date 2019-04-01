Amid rumours of a divorce, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas appeared all loved up at the Atlanta concert of the Jonas Brothers. This was the first concert of the Jonas Brothers that Priyanka Chopra attended, and she posted pictures and videos on social media. Priyanka Chopra had earlier attended a concert by Nick Jonas before their wedding.

At the Atlanta concert of the Jonas Brothers, Priyanka Chopra really let her hair down. In her Instagram stories from the concert, Priyanka Chopra posted a video of her coochie-cooing with hubby Nick Jonas, where she is seen kissing his forehead. The two appear happy and content in each other's arms. In another hilarious video, Priyanka Chopra is seen passing on a bra thrown by a female fan at Nick Jonas! "Collecting fan messages for the hubby! Happy to pass along! LOL @nickjonas", she writes.

Watch the videos here from Priyanka Chopra's Insta stories:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently spent quality time with Joe Jonas and fiancee Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones fame), and Kevin Jonas in Miami. The videos and pictures of this fun outing on a yacht in Miami had gone viral but soon things were sour when a gossip magazine in the US published reports of a divorce between Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.

Instead of rubbishing the divorce reports, Priyanka Chopra went about her job of releasing her new YouTube Originals show If I Could Tell You Just One Thing. She also attended the graduation ceremony of Franklin Jonas, the youngest Jonas brother, and posted pictures with the Jonas family.

Priyanka Chopra recently appeared in the Jonas Brothers' single Sucker's music video alongside Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, and Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle Jonas.