Priyanka Chopra got married to American singer Nick Jonas in December 2018 in Jodhpur, India. Post that, she has had one film release - Isn't It Romantic. Her fans in India and the US were wondering what she is up to on the television/web circuit after Quantico, which shut after three seasons.

Priyanka Chopra knows how to bounce back, and yet again, she breaks new ground with her show If I Could Tell You Just One Thing, which she is hosting and has co-produced. Launched on March 27 as a YouTube special, we saw If I Could Tell You Just One Thing, and loved it. The show has an easy-going vibe and yet talks about inspiring things coming from three women who are exceptional in their field.

Aiming to be inspiring to her fans and the fans of her interviewees on her show, Priyanka Chopra talks to three extraordinary women - Olympian gymnast Simone Biles, singer-actor Awkwafina, and celebrated fashion designer Diane Von Furstenberg. In a heart-to-heart with Priyanka Chopra, these three ladies share 'just one thing' about their lives and the 'one piece of advice' that has helped shape their lives.

Priyanka Chopra is an easy interviewer, and she brings out the best in the people she is interviewing! Being a woman interviewer maybe, Simone Biles for instance just opened up to Priyanka Chopra - about pressure at work even being an Olympic Gold medal winner, about therapy and sexual abuse as a child and more!

Awkwafina is all cool with Priyanka Chopra, as they high-five and share an 'Asian buddy' vibe, chomping on ice-cream the size of a human head! They talk to Awkwafina's granny on video, as the rapper shares the 'one thing' her grandma told her that has worked for her.

In her lovely home, Diane Von Furstenberg talks to Priyanka Chopra about being married very young and how she wanted to be a woman but lead a man's life in terms of ambition and affairs, etc. She shows Priyanka the first dress she designs and makes her wear it. Diane gets candid with Priyanka and even talks to her about having babies with Nick, calling her 'old'! Priyanka takes it in her stride and is an amazing interviewer. Diane concludes by saying that the "most important relationship you have is with yourself", urging people to even help their partners love themselves.

On If I Could Tell You Just One Thing, Priyanka Chopra also gets talking about her life post marriage to Nick Jonas, and how she felt the need to introspect and figure out where her life was going in her thirties and after marriage. There is also a cute cameo of Nick Jonas on the show, as he steps in to say goodbye to Priyanka. There is a glimpse into Priyanka Chopra's home in Los Angeles.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' show If I Could Tell You Just One Thing is based on the best-selling book of the same name by Richard Reed. It is produced by her along with Sundog Pictures and directed by Sally Freeman.

Verdict: Each small episode is inspiring and ends with a note on the wall about the 'one thing' the celebrity talked about that changed their lives. The host and the celebs are like BFFs talking in an easy manner. In the end, Priyanka Chopra tries to act upon the advice given by each of her guests. It's a genuine watch.

Rating: 4/5.

