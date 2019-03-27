Actress Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas spent some fun time together on a private yacht in Miami, Florida in the US. They were joined in by the other Jonas brothers, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, along with Joe's fiancee Sophie Turner who is the star from the hit television series Game of Thrones.

In no time, pictures and videos shared by Priyanka Chopra and the Jonases from their holiday went viral, with Sophie Turner and PeeCee in swimsuits. People were craving for more, and then these dance videos from the yacht emerged.

Especially fun was seeing Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner dance to Tareefan, the song from Veere Di Wedding. The original stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. Priyanka Chopra even mentions "Yeah, Bebo", which is Kareena's nickname, even as Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas groove to the Badshah number.

Just as we were getting used to seeing them dance to Tareefan, fan-made Bollywood parody videos emerged on Twitter that shows the Jonas Brothers shake a leg to songs of Hrithik Roshan and Salman Khan!

I'm crying what have I done pic.twitter.com/c62k5vaiE9 — Stacy (@StacySuperDuper) March 26, 2019

Priyanka Chopra usually is pretty cool about memes and parody videos or GIFs of her and shares them on social media, if she finds them creative. Recently, PeeCee had shared a fanmade video of the Jonases and her in their latest single Sucker, in which the song was replaced by Hum Saath Saath Hai, the title song of Sooraj Barjatya's family movie! She probably later removed that tweet.

Even when Twitter made memes of Priyanka Chopra's trench coat tail at the MET Gala 2017, made by Ralph Lauren, the actress-singer had happily shared it on social media and picked the ones she liked. "**drumroll** to your creativity! I've picked a few of my favourites!

Good to know that the dress serves more purposes than just fashion. Hope to continue to stir your creative juices. This is why I love the #MetGala you literally can push the envelope for fashion anywhere! Until next time... #ROFL", she said on Instagram.

Well, let's see if Priyanka Chopra shares some of these parodies!