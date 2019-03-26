Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner had fun on a yacht with their partners. Apparently, Sophie Turner, enjoyed some downtime as she joined her fiancé Joe Jonas, his brothers Kevin, and Nick, and Priyanka Chopra, for a yacht ride around Miami, Florida.

Reportedly the Game of Thrones star appeared in great spirits as she and her husband-to-be packed on the PDA, before enjoying the sights of the sea using binoculars with Nick's new wife Priyanka.

The final season of Game of Thrones is set to premiere in April. Sophie partied on the yacht in a yellow checkered swimsuit, complete with a trendy squared neckline. She was not alone, however, as Priyanka Chopra too turned up the heat in a black two-piece that featured circular metal rings in both the halterneck top and high-waisted bottoms.

Reportedly Sophie and Priyanka have become firm friends since falling for the brothers, who like to double date. Sophie Turner plays Sansa Stark on the hit HBO TV show Game of Thrones and may have a very important part to play in the final seasons. Sophie had recently gotten into some trouble with her fans after she confessed that she had revealed the ending to the final season of Game of Thrones to her friends. But she later went on to clarify that she was taking her role on Game of Thrones seriously.

Priyanka Chopra on the other hand seems to be enjoying her newly wedded bliss, Priyanka Chopra doesn't seem to be in any hurry to return to Bollywood as she seems to be preparing to settle down in Hollywood. You can check out the pics here: