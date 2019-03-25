The final season of Game of Thrones will most probably have quite a few twists and turns but if this scene description is true then we have to say, we will be shocked indeed.

This scene apparently takes place just before the final scene of the sixth episode of the final season of Game of Thrones. In it we see the King Regent and Hand of Queen Lyanna Targaryen, Tyrion Lannister. Tyrion is seen watching how Missandei is reading a book for Lyanna about the tales of Rhaenys and Visenya Targaryen, before she goes to sleep. Lyanna apparently asks if her mother also rode a dragon and Missandei answers that she was quite a warrior. In the next scene, Tyrion and Missandei are seen in bed with each other and talk about Lyanna, that she's not the most easygoing child. Tyrion mentions that she's quite good at brooding as well.

Tyrion apparently tells Missandei that she's doing an excellent job in educating Lyanna and the two start to have sex with each other. The last scene with Tyrion is apparently one with Lyanna on the giant map of Westeros.

That is quite the curve ball from Game of Thrones, though Tyrion and Missandei do seem to fit well, but it still feels weird. Now, we have to say that we don't have any serious objections when it comes to these two characters becoming a couple. After the battle against the White Walkers, between who is left, these two ending up together isn't exactly the worst thing to happen. We can;'t wait for the final season of Game of Thrones.