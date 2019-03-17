Game of Thrones will soon be airing its final season and fans may very well be realizing that this is indeed the end of their favourite show. So, in the spirit of goodbyes, we have the apparent description of the final scene that will wrap the final season of Game of Thrones.

Be warned. Spoilers abound.

The final episode winds down with a scene in the far far North, in the Lands of Always Winter. A single White Walker apparently rides to and brings the body of Bran Stark to an altar.

It is known that the Night King stabbed Bran in episode 2. He was stabbed in the heart with Dragonglass. The White Walker seemingly performs a certain ritual and Bran opens his eyes, they're apparently bright blue. The White Walker apparently puts a crown on Bran's head and the altar slowly changes into one of ice.

That is quite an ominous ending to the show and we have to say, leaves things a bit open-ended. Could there be a continuation of the story in a sequel series? We know that HBO is planning a prequel series but Game of Thrones has been too much of a success for HBO to just end it. Maybe we can expect a sequel to Game of Thrones in a couple of years. But for now, we'll just have to make do with the final six episodes of the final season of Game of Thrones. The cast and crew of the show has apparently been saying their goodbyes.

The final season of Game of Thrones will air in April. We can't wait for the final season of Game of Thrones.