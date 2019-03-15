Emilia Clarke has confessed to being depressed after finding out Daenerys Targaryen's fate. That in itself is cause for concern. Why would any scenario concerning Daenerys Targaryen depress Emilia Clarke? We certainly hope its because a secondary character close to her dies like Grey Worm or someone and not someone like Jon Snow or Tyrion, because if that were to happen we would riot.

Okay, so she was depressed about her character's fate, that's not good. We hope we don't need to get our tissues ready. But since this is Game of Thrones, we may very well have to.

The Independent reports that Clarke was speaking to the UK's Press Association about the eighth and final season and said she spent hours "aimlessly" walking through London after reading the last script.

"It might as well have been raining and I would've just walked in it not knowing what to do," Clarke reportedly said. She went on to admit she'd shed "loads of tears" while filming her final moments on screen.

"That was the moment I realized that alcohol can also be a depressant," she said, "I was kind of nursing a glass of wine going, 'I don't know why I'm not getting any happier from this!'"

It was something of a full circle, apparently, as Clarke also reportedly said she felt "equal amounts of fear" filming both her first and her final scenes.

Okay, so characters die, and since this is the final season we'll just have to deal with it. The final season of Game of Thrones airs in April.