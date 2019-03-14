HBO seems to be getting nervous, now that the final season of Game of Thrones is right around the corner. But the fans are going crazy with anticipation.

The final season of Game of Thrones will have a whole bunch of epic moments but there will also be quiet moments after the dust from the epic battles has settled. And the implications of these moments could be heartbreaking for fans.

Be warned. Spoilers abound.

This is the apparent description of the sixth scene of the sixth episode of the final season of Game of Thrones.

So it seems that Gendry and Sansa do end up together after all. This is a very surprising pairing but we have to say Sansa doesn't need a man, but if she had to end up with someone, she could have done much worse than Gendry.

We see Sansa watching with Gendry, Edmure and Roslin how Edmure's sons are sparring with each other. Apparently, Edmure still holds the title of Lord of Riverrun. Apparently, Sansa notices that one of Edmure's sons carries Arya's sword, Needle and asks how he retrieved it.

Seemingly Edmure's son, Willem, found the sword in the woods when they were hunting. Sansa and Gendry are seen visiting the crypts of Winterfell where Jon's statue stands. Gendry apparently asks Sansa if he truly belongs down there and Sansa says that it is the only place where Jon truly belonged, next to his real father Ned and with his brothers. Gendry seemingly jokes that he wasn't named "Jon." and Sansa says that he will always remain "Jon Snow' to her.

Apparently, Sansa mentions that she has a lot of work still to do, as she's Lady of Winterfell and Lady of the Vale by now and she asks what Gendry will do with Storm's End, now that it's left unoccupied. Gendry apparently says he's planning to do soon after that he's been acknowledged as a true Baratheon by the King Regent.

We can't wait for the final season of Game of Thrones.