Game of Thrones star Esmé Bianco has made a shocking confession about being a survivor of domestic abuse.

Reportedly the British actress, who played prostitute Ros in Game of Thrones, posted online and admitted that she still suffers from worsening night terrors and symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Apparently, Esmé shared a photograph of her back covered in marks to Twitter as she joined the trending hashtag I Am Not Ok, explaining how she was filmed being whipped 'in the name of "art."

The Magicians star wrote: 'This is my back. The injuries you see are real. The whipping that I got here was filmed in the name of "art".

'Despite the many years that have passed since this happened my night terrors and PTSD symptoms continue to get worse. I am a domestic violence survivor and #IAmNotOk.'

It is being reported that the #IAmNotOk movement has seen abuse survivors share their stories on social media in an effort to shine a light on the lasting effects these traumatic events can create.

The Game of Thrones star reportedly shared a photo of her younger self with her 37,000 Twitter followers, Esmé recalled the fear she felt when celebrating her birthday with an abusing boyfriend.

'This photo was taken on my birthday many years ago. The night before I had been locked in the bedroom alone and had not slept,' the actress wrote.

'I was surviving on very little food and was physically and mentally exhausted - I often wasn't allowed to sleep.'

She continued: 'In this photo my boyfriend is giving me my birthday present. Despite the plastered on smile I can see the emptiness and fear in my eyes.

'We went for dinner later and he spent the whole evening berating me because he didn't want to go out. I was not ok then and #IAmNotOk now.'

Esmé Bianco played the role of Ros the prostitute on Game of Thrones with charm and humour. She brought to life the street smart character to life on screen. Ros was as tough as they came and we have to say that so is Esme. We hope she is recovering and we wish her well. You can check out the pic here: