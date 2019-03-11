The final season of Game of Thrones will air in April. And we have to say that the beginning of the end sure has us excited.

And since the final season has only six episodes. Each episode should give fans the answers they have been waiting almost eight years for. And if this scene makes it to the screen in its entirety, then it will be an epic and heartbreaking moment for a lot of fans.

This is the apparent description of the fifth scene of the sixth episode of the final season of Game of Thrones.

Be warned. Spoilers abound.

The scene sees Tyrion sees looking at a few Targaryen ships returning to Dragonstone. Apparently, Yara and Theon inform Tyrion, Davos Samwell and Missandei about the wildfire explosion and that Jon, and Jorah probably didn't make it out alive. The news of Jons supposed death breaks Tyrion as well as Samwell and Davos when they hear about Jon's death.

Meanwhile Arya and Nymeria can be seen ready to board a ship, Arya tells the captain that she's done with Westeros and when the captain asks what a small girl and a wolf are going to do in Essos now that there's peace in Westeros, Arya responds with 'Valar Morghulis.'

By the looks of it, the ending of Game of Thrones might be kept a little open, since most of the surviving characters seem like they'll have other adventures as well, especially Arysa. Imagine a new spin-off series featuring Arya the faceless assassin. We can't wait for the final season of Game of Thrones.