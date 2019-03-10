The final season of Game of Thrones is right around the corner and fans are going crazy. The latest trailer did nothing to quell the impatience and we have to say that we agree with them.

We have to say that the final season of Game of Thrones is sure to be packed with epic moments and what could be more epic than the final episode of the final season?

Be warned. Spoilers abound.

This is the apparent description of the fourth scene of the sixth episode of the final season of Gae of Thrones.

The scene apparently sees Euron on the Walls of King's Landing observing Targaryen ships approaching. Meanwhile Jon Snow, wearing Targaryen/Stark armour is seen mounting Drogon above the ships.

Euron apparently brings forward the scorpions that were redesigned on his orders as the Lannister men first land ashore and start to invade. There are men from the Golden Company riding elephants but Jon Snow enters the fray and Drogon sets one of them on fire and apparently, the beast kills quite a few soldiers before it dies. Yara and Gendry are giving it their all on the battlefield. Euron apparently commands his men to take down Drogon with the scorpions. At first it seems like the soldiers fail to hit Drogon but then Drogon got hit two times in his right wing, prompting him to land.

As the battle escalates, Euron retreats to the Red Keep and Jon is forced to land Drogon in the Dragon Pit since Jon notices that the Dragon cannot fly properly anymore. Euron apparently commands his men to go to the Dragonpit to destroy the beast together with Jon Snow, Bronn and Jaime see Euron together with the Golden Company moving to the Dragonpit and go with them.

Jaime apparently realizes that Jon is in danger since he's the only one besides Tyrion who knows that there's wildfire left beneath the Dragon pit. Apparently, if Drogon starts to breathe fire right there, the wildfire could destroy the whole Dragonpit and taking everyone and everything with it.

We can't wait for the final season of Game of Thrones.