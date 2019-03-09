The final season of Game of Thrones is right around the corner. And since it is the final season, fans will have to say goodbye to many of their favourite characters.

Be warned. Spoilers abound.

This is the apparent description of the third scene of the sixth episode of the final season of Game of Thrones.

Apparently, Jon, Jaime, Bronn, Tyrion, Jorah, Sansa, Gendry, Davos, Missandei, Samwell and Yara are present at the War Council discussing the message of Euron Greyjoy. Apparently, Euron Greyjoy has declared himself King of the Seven Kingdoms after Queen Cersei's tragic death.

But it looks like not everyone seems to believe Euron's version of events, Jaime for one is convinced that Euron is behind the murder of Queen Cersei and is furious. He doesn't seem to be the only one as Yara agrees with Jaime and Davos states his opinion that this madman shouldn't be ruling the Seven Kingdoms and they should fight back with everything they've got.

It seems like no one wants to see Euron rule as Gendry expresses his hatred toward Euron as he has taken the Baratheon seat away from his deceased family. Apparently, Tyrion and Jaime want to use the Lannister army to fight Euron while Tyrion also thinks they should convince Daenerys's remaining loyal men to keep fighting for Jon and for Dany's offspring. So for now, it seems we have the North, the Lannister army and the remaining Dothraki, Unsullied and Drogon fighting for them.

Meanwhile Samwell addresses Jon's parentage again, but Jon doesn't want Samwell to tell the rest about it and Jon clearly states that he never wants to become a king.

Apparently, Davos vouches for Jon and tells the others that Jon is their last chance to save the people of Westeros from Euron Greyjoy dirty hands and he believes that Jon would make a good king.

Sansa is apparently angry and confused that her father would keep Jon's parentage a secret. Apparently, Jon agrees with Sansa and asks her to take care of the North and of Winterfell, as she's the heir of Winterfell. She apparently agrees and tells Jon she was planning to leave Dragonstone anyway. Apparently, Old Melisandre comes to tell Jon she's ready to pay for her sins and reveals her identity and she is executed outside of Dragonstone, killed by Drogon's fire.

We can't wait for the final season of Game of Thrones.