So HBO just dropped the final trailer for the final season of Game of Thrones and we have to say that the hype is real.

And by the looks of the trailer most of our predictions will be coming true. And that means that the final season is going to be packed with epic moments. Now that the trailer has dropped, we will be going ahead with possible spoilers for the final episode.

Be warned. Spoilers abound.

This scene is apparently the first scene fo the sixth episode of the final season of Game of Thrones.

Apparently, Jaime, Bronn, Gendry, Tyrion and Ser Davos arrive back in Dragonstone while Edmure has supposedly gone back to Riverrun. Apparently, Jon receives them and informs them about Daenerys's death. Apparently, Tyrion is very saddened when he hears that Daenerys has died and has a chat with Jon Snow on the cliffs of Dragonstone. He apparently tells Jon that he believed in Daenerys and that he believed that she could make a better place out of this shit world. Apparently, Tyrion asks Jon what killed Daenerys. Jon apparently mentions that she died in childbirth and the Golden Company took her body to hand it over to Cersei Lannister. Tyrion apparently asks him what happened to the baby, to which Jon replies that their baby girl is alive and well. Tyrion apparently smiles and then notices a single Greyjoy ship landing in Dragonstone. Jon and Tyrion apparently walk toward the ship and find Yara Greyjoy.

The final season of Game of Thrones will air in April and will have six episodes. We can't wait for the final season of Game of Thrones.