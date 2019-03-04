The final season of Game of Thrones is almost upon us. And it looks like there will be battles galore and we believe that this epic confrontation could be the one that kicks things of.

It is no secret that all the armies will be converging in one place, and since the big threat is from the undead White Walkers it makes sense that all the armies will be setting up camp in Winterfell.

Be warned. Spoilers abound.

This is the apparent description of the ninth scene of the third episode of the final season of Game of Thrones.

Apparently, the Free Folk, the Dothraki and the Unsullied prepare to leave Winterfell while Jon asks Daenerys why she didn't attend this important gathering, but Daenerys doesn't reply. Apparently, Meera goes to say goodbye to Bran in the Godswood in Winterfell when Bran starts to behave very strangely. He apparently pleads with Meera to warn the others that the Night King's army is here. Apparently, Jon is about to say goodbye to Sansa when Meera runs to warn the others. Apparently, a huge winter storm starts to come closer to Winterfell and chaos erupts.

This scene does seem to be a fitting moment for the arrival of the Night King in Winterfell. But it seems the chaos could be caused by the flying undead dragon that the Night King commands. Once the undead army has breached the wall, war is apparently inevitable. But since Daenerys Targaryen still has control of her other two dragons, it seems that the aerial part of the battle is covered, but it is the ground forces that might need all the help they can get. We hope the start of the battle is epic. We can't wait for the final season of Game of Thrones.