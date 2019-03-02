The final season of Game of Thrones is right around the corner. The eighth season of the hit HBO show will be it's last and has a shortened order of six episodes.

Fans have been speculating and going wild as new theories emerge that are crazier than the last. Will Daenerys Targaryen get the Iron Throne or will Cersei Lannister prevail over her foes. It is all too much for fans to take. And the waiting isn't helping either.

However, we have to say that a few theories do look and sound like they could make it to the final season of Game of Thrones.

Be warned. Spoilers abound.

This is the apparent description of the eighth scene of the third episode of the final season of Game of Thrones.

The group at Greywater Watch departs and Jon and Sansa apparently say goodbye to each other. Jon apparently asks Gendry of all people to keep his sister Sansa safe. Apparently after Jon and Daenerys also say their goodbyes she insists that Drogon stay with Jon. Jorah is still apparently having difficulties seeing Jon and Dany together. Imagine if Sansa Stark and Gendry became a couple. Now come to think of it, Gendry would treat Sansa like a queen. He certainly is a gentle soul and knows how to treat people with respect unlike Joffrey. It would actually be perfect if Gendry and Sansa end up together. Sansa might take a while to warm up to Gendry but after everything she's been through with her previous husbands and the men in her life. She has earned the right to be a bit suspicious. But if she does warm up to him. That will be an epic twist that will leave fans shocked. We can't wait for the final season of Game of Thrones.