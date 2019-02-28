The final season of Game of Thrones is right around the corner. Fan theories have been going crazy, but there have been some apparent script leaks that seem to have surprisingly credible information. Now a lot can change from script to screen but the main premise should hopefully remain the same.

Be warned. Spoilers abound.

This is the apparent description of the fourth scene of the fourth episode of the final season of Game of Thrones.

Apparently, Cersei stands with the commanders of the Golden Company on the giant map of Westeros and instructs them to take their men to Dragonstone with Euron's remaining ships and to capture Daenerys Targaryen. She apparently can't wait to kill the foreign whore herself.

Cersei Lannister making a move against Daenerys Targaryen the middle of the undead war? Maybe this scene indicates that the living triumph over the dead, but it seems far-fetched as it seems like the Golden Company has only just arrived at Cersei's service. So it sems like Cersei may have dismissed the White Walkers as an attempt by Jon and Daenerys to distract her from the prize of The Iron Throne. And if so, she is in for a rude awakening and once Daenerys learns of the betrayal she ill personally ride a dragon to Cersei's chambers and burn her alive. We hope that happens. We hope Cersei is burned or at least fed to a dragon. Wouldn't that be something to see? The final season of Game of Thrones will hit screens in April and we can't wait.