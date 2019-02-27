Lena Headey sure wants to spill some beans. Maybe keeping I so many secrets about the final season of Game of Thrones is finally getting to her.

Reportedly Game of Thrones star Lena Headey nearly let the highly-secret ending slip while talking to Phillip Schofield on This Morning.

Apparently, the 45-year-old also revealed that she has accidentally told her family what happens because it's too big a secret to keep. Apparently, it looked like she was about to tell Phillip a little too much, she suddenly covered her mouth just in time.

She said: 'I mean when we got the scripts, you would just flip straight through to the end and say "yes, I'm still alive, I'm still employed", but now it's over. It's done.

'I don't have to wear that wig any more.'

Lena Headey had recently confessed to not taking anything from the Game of Thrones set but she had also revealed that she was glad to get rid of her wig. Lena Headey plays the villainous Cersei Lannister on the show. Her character will have an important part to play in the final season of Game of Thrones. Fans are going crazy over theories regarding her character. But we have to say that most fans will be satisfied if Cersei Lannister pays for her sins in true Game of Thrones fashion. She has already shown fans that she is not capable of having a redemptive moment, she is going to be a villain through and through. So it is only fair that she gets a villain's ending. We can't wait for the final season of Game of Thrones.