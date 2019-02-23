Okay, so Lena Headey just keeps on coming with the revelations and we are loving it.

The Game of Thrones star made a shocking confession about one of the scenes. In an image featuring her character Cersei Lannister staring villainously at something. Apparently, what this is what Headey was thinking during this important still from season 8: "I'm either looking at pizza, or I'm thinking, 'Should I go down those stairs?'"

It is a hilarious revelation but would be good for a blooper reel. Game of Thrones bloopers are always fun to watch. And when modern day items and out of place items innocently sneak their way into a live shot. It makes the experience even more endearing, like the moment when Jaime Lannister had to hide a cup of coffee during a scene.

She was speaking to Michael Strahan when the co-host asks her to blink whether any of the characters on his homemade paddles die in the final season, and Headey keeps her eyes wide open. Which is kind of a spoiler, she all but confirmed that Daenerys and Tyrion will survive. Lena Headey's character will play an important part in the final season of Game of Thrones. She is the villain at the end of the game. The White Walkers are just a hurdle, everyone knows that the true villain of Game of Thrones is Cersei Lannister and we hope she pays for her sins. Her character may give birth to another Lannister or she could die in the final season, which is what fans are hoping for. We can't wait for the final season of Game of Thrones.