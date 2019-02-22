Please let this be true. Reportedly Empire Magazine is doing a full 21-page spread on Game of Thrones this month, and they scored some new interviews with key people on the show.

Apparently, a major part of the discussions was dragons and how much work went into them. Okay, so it looks like Dragons are going to be a major part of the final six episodes of Game of Thrones and that in itself is enough reason to watch the final season of Game of Thrones.

It is being reported that VFX supervisor Sven Martin talked about how much the dragons have grown from when they first appeared at the end of season 1 to now, where "one scale on the chest of the dragon in season 7 is the size of the whole baby dragon in season 2."

He also talked about how his team of around 70 artists and animators bring the dragons to life:

Sometimes we play the dragon ourselves to get the right idea of how they throw themselves around. That kind of acting connection with these dragons, it feels even more personal.

We hope that the three dragon brothers have a face-off. "[T]his year, we have a very special sequence," Martin said.

Imagine an extended aerial battle with three dragons as the undead army fight the living down below. Daenerys will most probably be distracted by the aerial battle. Maybe that will be put her in harm's way. We can't wait for the final season of Game of Thrones.